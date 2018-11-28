Scott Sisson steps down as Resurrection head coach

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - After a successful six years as the Resurrection head football coach, Scott Sisson is stepping down.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, but we have great administration here,” Sisson told WLOX. "I couldn’t ask for a better situation, especially having my sons here with me.”
Sisson leaves his post as head coach after racking up a 51-24 record in the span of six seasons, including five straight playoff appearances and a South State Championship in 2015.
He will remain on staff at the school, now getting the opportunity to coach his daughter, the same way he spent the last six years coaching his sons.
“Volleyball and basketball both had assistant coaching openings (at Resurrection), and I feel like it was the perfect opportunity for me,” Sisson said. "I feel blessed that I’m going to get to spend time coaching her in the sports that she enjoys, give her the same amount of time I gave her brothers.”
After prior stops at Pascagoula and East Central, Sisson became the head coach at Resurrection to be able to coach his oldest son, Larry. As his younger son, Jack, neared graduation, Sisson told school officials last fall that the 2018 season would be his last.
“It was very special," Sisson said of his time with the Eagles. "When you get to do those things with your sons, that’s about as good as it gets. Jack actually got to start in the State Championship game at Ole Miss as a freshman. There’s no words you can describe it with to see your sons out there performing at that level.”
Resurrection athletic director Johnny Olsen said it was a completely amicable decision between the two sides.
“I really hate (that Sisson is stepping down), but I completely understand,” Olsen said.
Sisson didn’t rule out becoming a head football coach again in the future.
