Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Stanislaus senior Alex Koons

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Soccer, cross country, track, and schoolwork? Just another busy day in the life of Alex Koons.
“All the time," Koons laughed when asked if his schedule can get hectic. "(You) definitely gotta pace yourself with everything, I try to keep academics first.”
And he’s doing a great job. The St. Stanislaus senior sits at the top of his class with a 4.48 GPA, an accomplishment with which he takes great pride.
“I always want to keep being the best at everything I do, not to be selfish,” Koons said with a smile. “Keeping my grades also inspires me to do the best I can on the field and the course if I’m running cross country, playing soccer, whatever it is. I want to do the best I can possibly do.”
St. Stanislaus boys soccer head coach Danny Patton took over the program when Koons came in as a freshman, so he’s had a front row seat to a tireless work ethic from Koons over the last four years.
“I don’t think the kid knows failure, I really don’t," Patton said. "His drive is just unreal (with) anything he does. If he has to stay late and take a test at school, he’ll show up with ten minutes left to go in training, show up and train as long as he can. He’s not the one that’s just going to say, ‘well, I missed today.’”
Koons doesn’t know yet where he’s headed for college, but plans to pursue chemical engineering wherever he goes.
However, that’s all still a few months away. In the mean time, he hopes to make the most of the time he has left as a Rock-A-Chaw.
“(I’m) optimistic about the future, but I try not to think about (the fact) that it’s almost over. I want to enjoy every last day that I have left.”
