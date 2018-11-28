Port of Gulfport expansion nearly complete

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -It’s been years in the making, but the $570 million dollar HUD funded expansion and restoration at the Port of Gulfport is almost finished. Port officials are confident it’s going to be smooth sailing from here on out.
Activity is seen everywhere you look at the port. And that means 1300 new jobs required under the agreement with HUD to be filled within the next three years.
Port director Jonathan Daniels has the numbers.
“Right now, we’re at 557 with the majority of those being low to moderate income, and that ultimately was a bellwether that we had to take on. And we’re pleased that we’re well above 60%,” he said.
The port is pleasing to the eye with water towers that look like lighthouses and plenty of landscaping.
“The days of the cyclone fence at the port looking more like a stockade, those days are gone. And we think we’ve been able to improve upon the visual qualities of the port,” Daniels explained.
Katrina ripped the port apart.
Under the expansion, it’s now 14 feet higher and stronger, according to Daniels.
“We’re much more resilient, and we’re much more able to accommodate that type of a storm and ultimately get ourselves back up and on-line much quicker,” he said.
Daniels added that port tenants are doing well, and more will be moving in.
“Their imports and exports have climbed all the tenants have. We’ve seen record numbers in 2017. We saw about 220,000 TEU’s move through the port,” he explained.
In the ship channel, yearly maintenance dredging is done at the port of Gulfport’s ship channel, which currently is 36 feet. But, there’s more to come, and that’s a major goal for Daniels.
“45, 47 or 48 feet will be the goal. And we’ll be talking with the commissioners and talking with the Army Corp of Engineers in the near future about what it’s going to take to run a permit process and ultimately be able to deepen the channel," Daniels explained.
With the new port comes a new attitude for those who work there, including the director.
“We’re invigorated now. They have a new facility. They have the latest technology from the cranes to the chill facilities."
If you’d like to get a close up look at the port, an open house is planned for Saturday, December 1 starting at 10 a.m. To go though, you need to first register online.
