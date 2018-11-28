Phoenix Suns release former Biloxi standout Isaiah Canaan

The Phoenix Suns' starting Coast backcourt is no more.
According to Shams Carania of The Athletic, the Suns are releasing former Biloxi standout Isaiah Canaan, who started 15 of their first 20 games alongside Moss Point product Devin Booker. In 19 appearances, Canaan averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Canaan had worked his way back from a gruesome leg injury that sidelined him for a good portion of the 2017 season.
When we spoke to Canaan in New Orleans before their game against the Pelicans earlier this month, he said sharing the Suns starting backcourt with a fellow South Mississippi native sent a great message to young athletes in our area.
“You can actually make it coming from Mississippi and make it to the highest level, which is the NBA," Canaan told WLOX. "(Devin and I) always like to try to perform and just be a role model to all the younger kids that look up to us that have dreams of making it to the NBA just like we did.”
