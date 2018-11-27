Pharmacist sentenced in health care fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for his role in the largest health care fraud case ever in Mississippi.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Silas K. Richmond II to 16 months confinement with the Bureau of Prisons followed by three years of supervised release during a sentencing hearing in the William M. Colmer Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse in Hattiesburg, according to court documents.
Richmond must also pay restitution in the amount of $354,957.43 with interest waived.
Richmond pleaded guilty on July 18 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud for his involvement in a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs, including TRICARE, of more than $545,000, according to the Department of Justice. TRICARE is the health care benefit program serving the nation’s military, veterans and their family members.
The Department of Justice said 12 people have been charged in the multi-million dollar fraud case.
