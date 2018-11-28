Pfizer recalls ThermaCare HeatWrap as ‘leakage’ may cause burns, blisters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Pfizer has issued a voluntary recall for ThermaCare HeatWraps, which help relieve muscular aches and pains.
However, potentially affected products can leak ingredients, causing burns, blisters and skin irritation.
Recalled products include:
- S68516 – Muscle Pain Therapy 3+1 count carton
- T26686 – Muscle Pain Therapy 3 count carton
- T26691 – Menstrual Pain Therapy 3 count carton
- T26693 – Menstrual Pain Therapy 3+1 count carton
- 8054HA and 8054HB – 11 count bundled packages contain one (1) package of Muscle Therapy Heatwraps, 8HR (3 Count) and two (2) packages of Joint Therapy Heatwraps, 8HR (4 Count)
Click here for the full FDA recall report.
