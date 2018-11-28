November’s final frost. Rain later this week.

Another frosty start to the day thanks to cold air, clear skies, light wind, and dry high pressure overhead. So, you’ll need a few extra minutes to defrost before you get going. Temperatures will be near- or below-freezing this morning for the final time this month. And the wind chill should not be as bad as yesterday. A heavy coat with a hat and gloves should do fine in the morning. This afternoon will be warmer than yesterday afternoon with some spots reaching near 60 degrees. A warmer pattern continues tomorrow into the weekend thanks to south wind off the Gulf. This will eventually lead to increasing rain chances. No rain on Wednesday. Only a little rain from a spotty shower on Thursday. And then a few heavier downpours on Friday into Saturday thanks to an approaching system from the west. Sunday should be drier. And then one more rain system moves in early next week with a cool down for the middle of next week.