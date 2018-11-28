More students, more growth at Pearl River Community College

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Pearl River Community College is making big plans for the school’s future. At PRCC’s State of the College Address on Wednesday, the overall tone projected by school officials was one of growth and prosperity for the community college.
Enrollment is up, students are saving money, and the college has multiple construction projects in the works. That’s what PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood told the people who gathered in the auditorium to hear the annual report on the college.
Included in the new projects the school has plans to build are a new science building annex and two new dormitories. Those dorms will provide housing for 276 more students, giving more opportunities for enrollment to grow.
Breerwood said currently, the three-year-trend for enrollment is up 14.5 percent. That number is expected to continue rising.
One of the reasons community colleges like PRCC are seeing more enrollment is due to tuition increases at state and private universities. According to Breerwood, students who attend PRCC save $10,000 on average by enrolling at the two-year college as a freshman.
Bill Snyder will have a more detailed look at the growth that’s happening over at Pearl River Community College coming up tonight on WLOX.
