Mississippi State brings Egg Bowl trophy to the Coast on victory tour

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi State is holding on to the Egg Bowl trophy after defeating Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day and that means a victory tour around the state to show it off. On Wednesday, the Egg Bowl will be carried around the Gulf Coast by Mississippi State mascot Bully.
Bulldog fans are encouraged to come out and celebrate State winning the 91st Battle for the Golden Egg. Bully and the trophy will be make three stops in Gulfport. Two of them are open to the public.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Butch Oustalet Ford, 9274 US 49, Gulfport
- 10-10:45 a.m. - Gulfport City Hall, 2309 15th St., Gulfport
The tour will also stop at St. James Elementary School so students can meet Bully.
The trophy is traveling across the state this week. Stops have already been made in Philadelphia, Meridian, Greenwood, and Starkville. More stops are scheduled for other parts of the state.
Fans have been encouraged to tweet using #GoldenEggTour and post why Bully and the famed Golden Egg trophy should make a stop in their homes and cities. Each city stop is announced the night before based on feedback from Bulldog fans throughout the week on social media. Each home stop will receive a free printed photo with the trophy and a mini Golden Egg Christmas tree ornament.
There will also be select public stops at Mississippi Ford Dealers throughout the state during the week. The unique tour can be followed on @HailState social accounts and at HailState.com/goldeneggtour. Complete tour stops will be unveiled on each of these platforms.
