MIDTERM RUNOFFS: Latest election results

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - All eyes are on Mississippi as the rest of the country watches what may be one of the most highly anticipated senate races in the history of the state.
Polls across Mississippi are now closed. Voters across America cast their ballots Tuesday to vote in the 2018 midterm runoff election.
This is the last unresolved Senate race in the 2018 midterm elections. WLOX News Now will provide the latest full election coverage as the results are announced.
Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign team will be at The Westin in Jackson.
Mike Espy’s campaign team will be at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.