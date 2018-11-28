Gulfport man re-arrested for death of 2-month-old baby, charges upgraded to murder

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Byron Allen Ellison for 2nd degree Murder Wednesday.
Ellison was previously arrested for the incident on October 15, 2018 for felony child abuse, but he bonded out of jail on that charge.
But after an autopsy ruled the baby’s death as a homicide, Ellison’s charge was upgraded to murder.
Sheriff Troy Peterson reported deputies along with the Harrison County Fire Service and AMR responded to a residence on Calcutta Drive in Gulfport for a medical emergency of a two-month-old who was reportedly not breathing on October 15.
The two month old child was transported by AMR to Garden Park Medical Center. While at the hospital, investigators say doctors found that the baby’s skull had been fractured, and that the child had a double brain bleed.
The infant was airlifted to Ochsner Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators interviewed both of the infant’s parents on October 15, and Ellison confessed to abusing the infant, according to Sheriff Peterson.
The infant died from his injuries on October 18, three days after being brought to the hospital.
Byron Allen Ellison was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of 2nd Degree Murder. Bond was set at $1,000,000.
