Coast Guard investigating mysterious raft that shut down Industrial Canal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Coast Guard is investigating after a mysterious raft forced The Industrial Canal to be shutdown Tuesday night.
A metal raft could be seen in the water carrying what looked like large barrels and a can of gasoline.
There was also an American flag on the raft, but it appeared to be flying upside down.
At one point, a portion of the canal was closed to traffic as well as the St. Claude Bridge.
The New Orleans Fire Department used a boat to douse the raft and push it to shore.
The NOPD bomb squad was also called to the scene.
The Coast Guard said there is no longer a threat, and the canal is open.
