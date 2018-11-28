Cindy Hyde-Smith wins U.S. Senate special election

Cindy Hyde-Smith - Source: Facebook
By Yolanda Cruz | November 27, 2018 at 9:20 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:11 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Sen. Cindy Hyde Smith is now the first woman to be elected from Mississippi to the U.S. Senate.

This was a close race. This race has gained national attention as it was the last unresolved U.S. Senate election.

Hyde-Smith and Espy faced off for the seat left by Thad Cochran after he retired April 1, 2018. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to the seat in the interim.

Just a week before the runoffs the two candidates debated addressing topics such as 2nd Amendment rights, campaign finance reform and border security.

Monday night the Gulf Coast received a visit from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in support of Hyde-Smith.

This race was rocked by Hyde-Smith’s remarks caught on video during a Tupelo campaign stop in which she said if the cattle rancher she was campaigning with “invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Just a few days later, another video surfaced of Hyde-Smith making comments allegedly regarding voter suppression.

“And then they remind me, that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don’t want to vote,” she says in the recording. “Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult.”

Gov. Phil Bryant defended Hyde-Smith’s comments, saying “All of us in public life have said things on occasion that we could have phrased better. But I know this woman and I know her heart."

Some major corporations, such as Walmart and Major League Baseball, requested a return in campaign donations to Hyde-Smith after these comments went viral.

Espy took to social media Tuesday night, choosing to highlight the positive aspects of his campaign.

