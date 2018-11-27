Body found in area where authorities were searching for missing teenager

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WECT) - FBI agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives found a body Tuesday afternoon in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County.
The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made.
Late Tuesday night, the FBI said the body had been removed from the scene by crime scene officials and was on the way to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy. There is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made.
Investigators have notified Aguilar’s family. The location on Wire Grass Road is 10 miles from where Aguilar was kidnapped.
Monday marked three weeks since Aguilar was kidnapped outside her Lumberton home. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Aguilar’s return. Residents are urged to call the tipline at (910) 272-5871.
