Biloxi barbershop offers free haircuts to veterans, first responders

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A Biloxi barber shop is giving back by making sure those who serve are looking their best.
Trendsetters offered free haircuts all day on Wednesday to veterans and first responders. The shop’s owner said as a veteran herself, she knew this was something she wanted to do.
“So, we’re hosting an appreciation day, so they can come in and not pay anything. Just come in, get a free haircut, relax, and just give something back to them since they give so much to us every day of the week,” said Emily Davis.
New York Pizza, Simply Delicious and Play Live Nation also sponsored the promotion.
