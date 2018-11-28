Alfonso beats Steckler, three other Gulf Coast races decided after runoff

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Four races aside from the U.S. Senate special election were finally decided Tuesday night in South Mississippi.
It was a tight race for Chancery Court District 8 Place 3, with Margaret Alfonso and incumbent Sandy Steckler staying neck and neck as the votes were counted. However, with a difference of a just a few hundred votes, Alfonso managed to slide past Steckler to take the race.
Tanya Hasbrouck garnered 58 percent of the vote in the race for Chancery Court District 16 Place 2, defeating Ashlee Trehern.
Mike Dickinson received 53 percent of the vote for Harrison County Court Place 3, beating out Anna Ward Sukmann.
Kleon Irving narrowly defeated Daniel Marks in the race for a place on the Pascagoula-Gautier School Board after receiving 52 percent of the vote.
