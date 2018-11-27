Police: Suspect robbed 2 stores in an hour, led police on chase

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A man suspected of robbing two Gulfport businesses early Sunday morning within an hour of each other is behind bars after being arrested in Stone County.
Police say Tyler Rashaud Nabors is accused of using a gun to rob a store clerk at a business on 30th Avenue. It happened at 4:52 a.m. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon SUV with an undisclosed amount of money, said authorities.
Less than an hour later, police were called to another business on Highway 49 after another store clerk reported being held at gunpoint and robbed. The clerk told police the man also fled in a maroon SUV with an undisclosed amount of money.
Both victims gave similar descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle, leading police to develop Nabor as a suspect. After leading officers on a brief chase in Stone County, sheriff’s deputies arrested Nabors.
He was brought back to Gulfport where he is charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of motor vehicle theft, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. He was booked into Harrison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
