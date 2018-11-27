Moss Point police looking to identify driver in home invasion death investigation

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point police are asking anyone with information about the driver of the gray 2011 Toyota Camry involved in the home invasion case to come forward.
Police confirm they have the vehicle and have spoken to the owner of the vehicle, but are still investigating who was the driver, who dropped the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Jackson, off at Singing River Hospital.
Police say they are unsure of the person’s role in the home invasion, and it would benefit him or her if they willingly came forward to speak with detectives.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Kimberlee Snowden or Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online to leave an anonymous tip.
