Moss Point PD identify man found floating in Escatawpa River

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department has released the identity of the man found floating in the water near the Omega Protein plant.
Chief Brandon Ashley said Wednesday police identified the person as Richard Lee Campbell.
“Mr. Campbell was missing several days before his body was discovered in the river by workers at Omega Protein on Elder Ferry Road in Moss Point,” Ashley said. Police reported him missing Oct. 31, and his body was found Nov. 4.
Ashley said police do not suspect foul play was involved.
If anyone has any information concerning this incident, contact the Moss Point Police Department 228-475-1711.
