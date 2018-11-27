Morning freeze, beautiful day

Freezing temperatures this morning. And the wind chill is in the 20s. Definitely a morning for a hat, gloves, and a heavy coat. After the morning chill, it’s a beautiful Tuesday thanks to dry high pressure in control of our weather pattern. It will probably freeze again overnight into early Wednesday thanks to a perfect recipe for rapidly cooling temperatures: clear sky, calm wind, and dry air. As we get further into the cold season, expect more frequent freezes in our region so hopefully we all know how to protect people, pets, and plants by now thanks to several freezes so far this season. By Thursday into the weekend, we’ll be warming up with some afternoons in the 70s. A few hit or miss showers will be possible Thursday and Friday thanks to more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Then, an approaching cold front on Friday night and Saturday will bring downpours with a chance for thunderstorms. Should be drier and slightly cooler for Sunday. Signs are pointing toward yet another cold front around early next week with another chance for showers and a stronger cool down.