MIT and LinkedIn co-founder award MeToo leaders

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Tarana Burke arrives at Variety's Power of Women event at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burke, an activist who coined the phrase "Me Too" more than a decade before it became a global slogan for survivors of sexual violence, is one of three people selected for the MIT Media Lab Disobedience award. Organizers say the award highlights effective, ethical disobedience across disciplines like scientific research, civil rights, freedom of speech and human rights. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)