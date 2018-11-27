High turnout reported in Harrison County so far for midterm runoff

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Voters are steadily showing up to the polls in Harrison County for the midterm runoff election.
A line of voters formed early at Orange Grove Elementary School in Gulfport, with some people arriving as early as 6 a.m.
Other precincts are also reporting strong numbers. Harrison County Circuit clerk Connie Ladner says the turnout has been heavier so far today than for past runoff elections.
“I’ve been to seven or eight precincts so far since about 6:30 this morning. It’s not as heavy as it was on (November) sixth, of course, but in Orange Grove and in Lyman, I’ve been to several precincts that are that way," she said. "It may not be as busy as it was on the sixth but still, I think it’s really good so far for a runoff election.”
Ladner says more than 2,500 absentee ballots were cast for this election.
The polls are open through 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information about voting and what you will see on the ballot, click HERE.
