Hancock County to open cold weather shelter

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - As temperatures continue to drop, the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency announced it will open a cold weather shelter Tuesday night.
The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church, located at 5078 U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis.
The church is located one mile west of Waveland Walmart.
Anyone who needs transportation to the shelter can contact Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.
Keep up with the latest weather info for South Mississippi at WLOX.com/weather.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.