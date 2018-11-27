Extrication demo gives MGCCC EMT students hands-on experience

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College spent Tuesday morning learning what it takes to save a life after a serious car crash.
The Gulfport Fire Department teamed up with the college to teach emergency medical technician and paramedic students some invaluable lessons outside of the classroom by performing an extrication demonstration. It’s a situation that could one day become real for the students.
“A lot of these EMTs when they finish school, they may go to work for an ambulance service or a fire department and they’re going to be directly involved in these types of operations," said Mark Hilley, district chief with the Gulfport Fire Department. "So by coming out here and watching it in real time, they get a chance to see us get the patients out, see what it takes to get a patient out of the car and pass off to medical care.”
It was also a chance for the students to learn life-saving skills that can only be gained through hands-on experience.
“They are able to realize what the patient needs. How to help themselves, remain calm, but also their patients to get them out of a bad situation, to get them to the hospital and definitive care," said Dr. Ron Morgan, MGCCC’s paramedic and EMT program director.
The entire process was broken down and explained step by step to the students.
“It takes more than a couple minutes. In movies, you just see they take it all off, but it was a 20 to 30 minute process,” said student Dalton Hartley.
“And really just how safety minded that the firemen are to make sure that the patients are getting the best care possible,” said student Bill Stephenson.
The demonstration was not only beneficial for the students, but also for Gulfport Fire.
“We have some new guys that this is the first time they’ve had their hands on a car in this type of training situation. So it works out good for everyone involved," Hilley said.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.