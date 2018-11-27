DMR approves seven-day oyster season

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - More than two weeks after oyster season was first set to open, marine officials have approved a seven-day season but only under certain conditions.
The Commission on Marine Resources met Tuesday morning for its monthly meeting. A motion was approved to allow the short oyster season if water conditions are appropriate. Commissioners said the seven-day season could open as early as Thursday.
Oyster season was originally set to open Nov. 10 but DMR said there had been too much rain so it was postponed. According to marine officials, the rainfall exceeding the management plan criteria for conditionally-approved waters in the western sound.
Commissioners also voted at the meeting to build a living shoreline near the mouth of the Wolf River in the Bay of St. Louis.
