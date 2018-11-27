Biloxi boutique ready to ship out hundreds Cyber Monday orders

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Employees at Bella Rose boutique were stacking, folding, and shipping out more than 1,000 thousand orders this Cyber Monday.
The Edgewater Mall boutique saw a tons of customers file in on Black Friday, ready to cash in on holiday deals. While the long lines have since cleared, employees say the pressure to keep up the pace remains the same.
“On Black Friday, we’re in the store. We’re greeting everyone, welcoming everyone, helping them one on one. Online it’s just getting the order. We have to make sure it’s accurate and we’re getting it out as soon as we possibly can," explained Jennifer Walton, head of online sales at Bella Rose.
Walton says this year’s promotion for 50 percent off the entire site has spiked sales significantly. For her, the most challenging part of the e-commerce holiday is keeping up with the growing momentum.
“Our sale started at midnight, and within the first 20 minutes, we probably had about 300 orders. And as of now, we are over a thousand. So, just getting started, we had to you know, make sure our orders were together.”
This year, CBS reports Cyber Monday spending across the nation is expected to exceed $3 billion.
