Another round of freezing temps possible tonight

Despite seeing a lot of sunshine today, it’s going to stay chilly! Highs will remain in the mid 50s this afternoon. With a clear sky and calm wind tonight, our temperatures will plummet again into the low 30s. Some areas could get below freezing by Wednesday morning.
However, we’ll warm up near 60 on Wednesday with more sunshine. A southerly wind off the Gulf of Mexico will return on Thursday, allowing us to warm up into the upper 60s. We may see a few showers, too.
The mid 70s are expected on Friday, and a cold front will start to move in from the west. This will likely bring showers and possibly a few storms on Friday and Friday Evening. We’ll likely see some of this rain on Saturday morning. Highs will stay in the mid 70s on Saturday. We’ll have another chance for showers on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.
