Pre-winter snowstorm continues to batter central Midwest

Police from Roeland Park, Kan., watched as the driver of a van tried to a navigate a slick street Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, that hit the Kansas City area. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP) (AP)