VP Pence to join President Trump for rally on Mississippi Gulf Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Vice President Mike Pence will be joining President Donald Trump on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Monday. According to his official schedule, which was released Monday morning, Pence will speak before President Trump in Biloxi at a rally to support Republican senatorial candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith who is running against Democrat Mike Espy.
Both President Trump and Vice President Pence are scheduled to arrive separately in Gulfport by 6:30 p.m. The president will fly down directly after speaking at a rally in support of Hyde-Smith in Tupelo. He is scheduled to speak at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum at 8 p.m.
Pence will also participate in a roundtable hosted by President Trump on the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice legislation currently moving through the U.S. Senate. According to the First Step Act’s website, the bill will transform the federal Bureau of Prisons and hold the DOJ accountable for improving the lives of 200,000 currently incarcerated men and women if passed.
If you’d like to see President Trump and Vice President Pence speak, tickets are still available at the President’s website, www.DonaldJTrump.com. You can also watch the event live on WLOX-ABC, the WLOX News App, and WLOX.com. For more information on the rally, click HERE.
