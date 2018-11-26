Sunday rain did not stop the 34th annual Asgard Toy Run

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Dark and drizzling clouds never stopped the Asgard Motorcycle Club from delivering toys to children in South Mississippi
“Rain sleet or snow, we are going to deliver those toys to those kids,” said Asgard Larry, a motorcycle club member.
For 34 years and counting now, the group meets up every Sunday after Thanksgiving in Hancock County to gather toys across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“One of the reasons I became a member was to do this,” Asgard Larry said.
The motorcycle club has become widely known for this philanthropic ride.
Considering how difficult it is to drive and brake on a motorcycle on wet pavement, the police escorts had some concerns about the slick conditions this year.
“In the event like it is today, we will keep the escort down to a low speed,” said Cap. Teddy Rose with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
There was an wreck during the ride. A woman fell off her motorcycle on the Interstate 10. She was injured but not fatally.
The other concern was about people skipping out on the whole ride together because of the rain.
“People might not come and make the whole run, but they will show up later and bring the toys and the money, monetary donations,” Asgard Larry said.
“They take pride in their motorcycles, and they like to keep them clean, and when it gets wet and nasty all that road grime gets on it. It takes hours to clean a motorcycle,” said Asgard Buff, another member of the motorcycle club.
The Asgards said they look forward to this day all year long and would drive through the rain and back again to do something good for their community.
“We see people that we don’t see year to year except here, and we make new friends as well,” Asgard Larry said.
The sheriff’s deputies who escorted the group said they love being a part of this band of a merriment too.
“It kicks off the Christmas season for us and it puts us in that spirit," Rose said.
It takes months to plan this affair all for the simple satisfaction of smiling child on Christmas morning.
