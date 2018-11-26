1st loss of season exposes Chelsea's frailties under Sarri

Dele Alli swarmed all over Jorginho on Saturday, forcing mistakes out of the Italy international and leading to him hitting out at Alli just before halftime. Everton did the same in a 0-0 draw at Chelsea in the last round of games before the international break, with forward Richarlison dropping back to suppress Jorginho, who ended up being booked for a nasty scissor-tackle on Gylfi Sigurdsson.