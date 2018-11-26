Poplarville man killed in crash on Hwy. 43

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Poplarville man has died and a Louisiana man was seriously injured after a crash early Monday morning in Pearl River County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the wreck happened at 5:50 a.m. on Highway 43 near the weigh scales. A 40-year-old man from Poplarville was driving a 1993 Ford F-150 in the westbound lane. A 2006 Dodge driven by a man from Bush, LA, was in the opposite lane and attempted to turn left in front of the Ford. The two vehicles crashed head-on.
The driver of the Ford, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The Louisiana man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. MHP says neither of the drivers were wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.
