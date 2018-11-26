Police: Resident of Moss Point home shot suspects who broke in

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs teenager is dead and another has serious injuries after police say they broke into a Moss Point home over the weekend.
Titus Kelly Jr, 18 of Ocean Springs, and Antonio Jackson, 19 of Gulfport, were shot by the man who lived in the home, said Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
It happened Sunday around 8 a.m. on Frederick Street at the home of 25-year-old Michael Richardson Jr. Richardson told police that he heard a loud knock on his door and, before he could answer, the unknown person left in a grey Toyota Camry. About ten minutes later, Richardson reported being awoken by a large noise near the garage.
Believing someone was trying to break into his home, Richardson armed himself. As he approached the front door, he told officers he heard a male voice say, "Nobody's home." Then, the front door burst open and Richardson said two men charged at him. That's when he shot both of them, he told police.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, said Chief Ashley. Jackson was dropped off at Singing River Hospital by a grey Toyota Camry with gunshot wounds to his chest. He was later air lifted to USA Hospital in Mobile, where he is still listed in serious condition.
Allen R. Bush was one of the people watching as police conducted their investigation. Bush believed Richardson did what he had to do.
“I know (Richardson),” Bush said. “That young man works with me, he do the same thing I do at Ingalls Shipyard. He’s a fine, upstanding young man. It is hard. What we’ve gotta do now is get to him because it is what it is. And we want to reassure him that he was acting within his rights and protecting himself and his property."
Chief Ashley said the case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed against Richardson at this time.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Kimberlee Snowden or Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online to leave an anonymous tip.
