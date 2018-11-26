People line up early in Biloxi ahead of President’s campaign rally

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Hours before President Trump is scheduled to speak in Biloxi, people began lining up outside of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
With temperatures in the 40s, eager supporters of the president waited to make sure they get a good spot inside the coliseum for the president’s speech with some arriving as early as 8 a.m., eager to wait 12 hours to see President Trump take the stage. The line of people are bundling up, drinking hot chocolate and coffee, and finding ways to keep themselves entertained into the doors open at 5 p.m. President Trump is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m.
This will be the second time the president has visited the Magnolia State in recent months to campaign for Republican senatorial candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith is running against Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff race for a special Senate seat. The race gained widespread attention after Hyde-Smith made comments about attending a public hanging and voter suppression. The runoff election is also currently the last unresolved U.S. Senate election.
President Trump is speaking in Biloxi and Tupelo on Monday, the eve of the election runoff, in an effort to win support for Hyde-Smith. Vice President Mike Pence is set to join him on the Coast.
Protesters are also expected to set up on the beach across the street from the Coast Coliseum.
You can also watch the event live on WLOX-ABC, the WLOX News App, and WLOX.com.
