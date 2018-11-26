New businesses popping up in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - New businesses are popping up left and right in Ocean Springs, and current businesses owners are choosing to expand and stay in the City of Discovery.
Greg Norris is the store manager at NTB - National Tire & Battery on U.S. 90. They’ve been open since 2003, and Greg said they stay busy. That’s not about to slack up anytime soon.
ALDI is opening a chain across from the Ocean Springs Civic Center and nearly next door to NTB.
“I’m looking forward to it. I think it will be great competition for some of the other stores," Norris said. “It’ll be more convenient for people to drop their car off and maybe do some grocery shopping as they go.”
Goodwill also plans to open a megastore and donation center not far from the ALDI location, filling a building that’s been vacant for over two decades. The store should be open by Spring of 2019.
Directly across the street is Dr. Herbs. A month in and owner Harry Mark Gonsoulin said business is booming.
“It’s been great. People are really coming out for the CBDs. They’re very good with inflammation and pain and stress. The kratom, it does a lot for pain and anxiety. A lot of people are using this," Gonsoulin said.
This is Gonsoulin’s fourth business and the first in Ocean Springs.
“I thought we’d have a younger crowd, but not really," he said.
Changes are coming to Woody’s Roadside Restaurant too. The owners have decided to build a brand new restaurant directly behind the current one. Once it’s done, the building will be demolished and a parking lot created.
“I think Ocean Springs is growing, and I think it’s doing well. Economically I think there’s a good future. I look forward to expanding our business as well," Norris said.
Expanding businesses and new construction line Highway 90, and consumers aren’t slowing down anytime soon.
No grand opening dates have been announced for ALDI or Woody’s Roadside Restaurant.
