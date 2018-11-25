Major League Baseball asks Hyde-Smith to return donation

MLB donated $5,000 to Hyde-Smith earlier this month

Major League Baseball asks Hyde-Smith to return donation
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith talks to supporters in in Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 6, 2018.Chris Todd / EPA file
By Mike Sands | November 25, 2018 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 7:43 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Major League Baseball is requesting Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign return their $5,000 donation.

News of MLB’s donation to the Senator’s campaign was first reported by Popular Information Saturday night. But by Sunday, an MLB spokesperson said they had “requested that the contribution be returned.”

Additionally, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports MLB made the campaign contribution prior to becoming aware of Hyde-Smith’s comments involving a public hanging during a campaign stop.

[ SEE ALSO: Mississippi senator Cindy Hyde-Smith releases statement on ‘public hanging’ comment ]

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle reports a federal election filing shows Charles B. Johnson, one of the owners of the San Francisco Giants, and his wife each donated $2,700 to Hyde-Smith’s campaign.

Senator Hyde-Smith faces challenger Mike Espy Tuesday in a runoff election to fill the term of retired Senator Thad Cochran.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.