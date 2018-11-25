Major League Baseball asks Hyde-Smith to return donation

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Major League Baseball is requesting Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign return their $5,000 donation.
News of MLB’s donation to the Senator’s campaign was first reported by Popular Information Saturday night. But by Sunday, an MLB spokesperson said they had “requested that the contribution be returned.”
Additionally, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports MLB made the campaign contribution prior to becoming aware of Hyde-Smith’s comments involving a public hanging during a campaign stop.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle reports a federal election filing shows Charles B. Johnson, one of the owners of the San Francisco Giants, and his wife each donated $2,700 to Hyde-Smith’s campaign.
Senator Hyde-Smith faces challenger Mike Espy Tuesday in a runoff election to fill the term of retired Senator Thad Cochran.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.