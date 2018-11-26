Kiln family of seven loses home in massive house fire

KILN, MS (WLOX) - A family of seven was able to safely escape their home after flames engulfed the entire house Monday morning at 19021 Hwy 603. The home belonged to Kevin and Lisa Haas.
Hancock County Emergency Operations Center Director Brian Adam said the call reporting the fire came in at 1:36 a.m.
Adam said Lisa heard a noise, and when she came out of her bedroom, she saw that a storage room located in the back of the home was on fire. She was able to wake everyone in time for them to all exit the home safely.
“From what I understand, the occupants went out and saw the flames near the back shed, then went out the front door and called 911,” Adam said to The Sea Coast Echo.
The family lost everything in the home including cars parked under the carport. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family here.
There were 7 people in the home. Six of those being adults, and one of those a minor.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
