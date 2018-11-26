Gulfport school transforms into the North Pole

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one Gulfport elementary school.
What used to be a normal school hallway at West Elementary is now merry and bright. A teacher is on a mission to keep the magic of the holiday alive by bringing the North Pole to students in a special way, and it’s giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “Deck the Halls.”
“On a scale of one to ten, it’s a 100," said student Victoria Hall.
Students were all smiles Monday as they jumped aboard the Polar Express for a colorful journey through the North Pole, complete with reindeer and fake snow lining the walls, inflatable snowmen, and Santa’s workshop.
“This morning, I was really impressed. Cause I didn’t know what we were doing today. Nothing like this," said student Carter Hoskins.
Alex Woldrop is the brains behind it all, spending a lot of time to bring it all to life.
“About 10 to 12 hours a day. So five days, 10 to 12 hours. Once it got dark, I was like, it gets a little dark in here at night so I had to leave. Otherwise, I probably would have been up here until 11 a.m.," she said.
On top of the time spent, Woldrop paid for all of this out of her own pocket.
“These are my kids. This is what I would do for my kids at my house, so I’m going to do it for these kids here," she said.
“You never know what type of Christmas they have at home, and to be able to experience that magic at school, if we can do that for them, it’s the best thing ever.”
The best thing ever for her and for the students.
“Even though I don’t get a Christmas tree, I still get to see, come in the school, and see the lights and everything,” said Hoskins.
And for Woldrop, that’s what makes every hour, and every penny spent worth it.
It’s something that they can come here, and let it all go and have that magical experience that I had as a kid, and I would love to pass that on to them," said Woldrop. "So if I can make them smile every morning, if this is what it takes, that’s fine with me.
She says she plans to continue decorating the hallway for Christmas every year and hopes to get other teachers involved as well.
