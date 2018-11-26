Freezing temperatures expected tonight

It sure is chilly! Highs today will only reach the mid 50s. At least we’ll see a good amount of sunshine this afternoon. With a clear sky tonight, temperatures will plummet into the low 30s by the sunrise. It’s important to protect your pets, plants, and yourself from the cold.
Sunshine will return for Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll remain in the mid 50s. We will likely see freezing temperatures again on Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s. However, highs will be near 60 by Wednesday afternoon.
A few showers are possible on Thursday, and we’ll warm up into the upper 60s. The low 70s are possible on Friday with a few more showers. We could see another cold front bring showers and storms on Saturday. It will still remain warm with highs in the mid 70s.
