Chilly and breezy, freezing tonight

Bundle up! Cold temperatures and breezy wind will make it feel like the 30s this morning. It’ll be a dry Monday with a few morning clouds and some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will drop down into the mid to lower 30s tonight across South Mississippi so protect pets and plants. On Tuesday, it’ll be dry and sunny with freezing temperatures in the morning. But, it will be freezing again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wetter weather possible Thursday into the weekend as a few rain systems affect our region.