Broadcasting pioneer Vernon Floyd passes away

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An icon in the Hattiesburg area and in the broadcasting industry, Vernon C. Floyd passed away early Saturday morning.
A representative with the company Floyd founded, Circuit Broadcasting Company, confirmed Floyd’s death.
Floyd, a native of Mobile, AL, founded Mississippi’s first African-American owned and operated radio station in 1969. Nearly 50 years later, that radio station, WORV-AM, can still be heard over the airwaves in Hattiesburg.
According to representatives with Circuit Broadcasting Company, Floyd created WORV to cater to the black community in the Hattiesburg area.
Floyd, a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of Tuskegee Institute, will be remembered for being a mentor, a pioneer in the broadcasting industry and for his accomplishments in Mississippi.
Floyd is survived by two children. Friends and family are planning a memorial service in Floyd’s honor.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.