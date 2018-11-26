Broadcasting pioneer Vernon Floyd passes away

November 26, 2018

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An icon in the Hattiesburg area and in the broadcasting industry, Vernon C. Floyd passed away early Saturday morning.

A representative with the company Floyd founded, Circuit Broadcasting Company, confirmed Floyd’s death.

Floyd, a native of Mobile, AL, founded Mississippi’s first African-American owned and operated radio station in 1969. Nearly 50 years later, that radio station, WORV-AM, can still be heard over the airwaves in Hattiesburg.

According to representatives with Circuit Broadcasting Company, Floyd created WORV to cater to the black community in the Hattiesburg area.

Floyd, a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of Tuskegee Institute, will be remembered for being a mentor, a pioneer in the broadcasting industry and for his accomplishments in Mississippi.

Floyd is survived by two children. Friends and family are planning a memorial service in Floyd’s honor.

