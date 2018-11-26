Another dose of winter strikes the coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The holiday season is upon us, and it will certainly feel like it. A freeze warning is in effect for coastal Mississippi.
Strong north wind sends a cold blast of arctic air to the Gulf Coast on Monday. And it will linger through the entire first half of this week.
Monday morning will be cold and breezy and will feel like the 30s. Monday afternoon will be chilly and breezy and will feel like the 40s and 50s.
Temperatures across all of South Mississippi will drop into the lower 30s late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Protect people, pets, and plants.
Because it will be breezy, the wind chill may be as cold as the 20s on Tuesday morning.
One more round of freezing temperatures will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Thankfully, light wind should keep the wind chill only in the 30s.
“Pipes don’t need to be protected,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “Both of our freezes this week will be light freezes, not hard freezes.”
“A light freeze is defined by a period of cold temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the upper 20s which harms people and pets, and damages plants," Williams continued. “However, a hard freeze is defined by temperatures that drop into the mid 20s or colder for several hours. Hard freezes do tend to damage unprotected pipes.”
Warmer weather is expected during the second half of the week thanks to southerly wind from the Gulf: mornings in the 50s and 60s, afternoons in the 60s and 70s for Thursday into the weekend.
