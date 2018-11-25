Young entrepreneur fair kicks off in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Children and teenagers put their business skills out on display at the first Acton Children’s Business Fair in Gulfport.
The fair was held at the Anniston Avenue Elementary School. Young vendors could register and set up for free. Everything is done through the Acton Children’s Business Fair. All a person has to do is find a location to hold the fair, spread the word about it and find young entrepreneurs.
“That was the easy part actually. These kids are very impressive. They are ready to set up their own business They are entrepreneurs,” said Jenny Gates, who organized the fair.
The kids learned how to do business like adults. They set their own prices and designed their own displays. Some have even published their own websites to sell their products beyond the local market, with their parents' permission of course.
“Our mom she teaches us a lot about it because she wants us to be successful when we grow up,” said Jakayla, a 10-year-old who made unicorn-printed tote bags.
Aside from learning how to market and brand the products they’ve created, these young business owners learned how to interact with customers on a personal basis.
“You have to smile, and you have to be friendly, or else if you’re not friendly, no one, no matter how nice your product looks, no one is going to want to buy them,” said 15-year-old Cecilia Escobedo.
“I’m just so proud of these kids. Every one of them. It’s very impressive what they are doing," Gates said. "They could be in front of a TV, or they could be in front of a computer [but instead] they are out here, and they are working. I noticed a couple of them having a little extra money.”
Some of the children said they are planning to use their money to restock on business supplies, or buy a Christmas gift for themselves.
