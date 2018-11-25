WLOX Editorial: Remember your pets

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Many calls to South Mississippi law enforcement are animal complaints. According the Humane Society of South Mississippi, they pick up 8,000 pets a year from the streets. And only one in five is reunited with its previous home. More than 6,000 are essentially abandoned.
Unlike so many pet owners who treat their pets like members of the family, too many people are treating their pets as disposable. If you are a pet owner, be responsible. And for those of you who are already responsible and want to help, the humane society could use donations as it deals with so many abandoned pets.
