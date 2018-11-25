What you need to know ahead of President Trump’s Monday visit

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - President Donald Trump will visit the Gulf Coast Monday to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of Tuesday’s runoff, and here’s what you need to know for his visit.
The rally will begin at 8 p.m. at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum, and doors will open at 5 p.m. Attendees will be allowed on coliseum grounds beginning at 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Parking will cost $5. Executive Director of Coast Coliseum Matt McDonnell said cars will only be allowed on the coliseum grounds through two entrances: the south entrance on U.S. 90 and the entrance closest to the railroad tracks on Beauvoir Road.
Attendees will only be able to enter the coliseum through the south entrance and will have to pass through a metal director upon entrance, so prepare for long lines.
No pocket knives or weapons will be allowed inside. No posters, banners or signs may be brought into the event. No professional cameras with a detachable lens are permitted. No tripods, monopods, selfie sticks or GoPros are allowed.
The Gulfport Police Department issued a citywide traffic advisory for Monday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Maj. Chris De Back with the Biloxi Police Department previously told WLOX News Now that law enforcement officers from across the Gulf Coast and the state will assist in the security and traffic detail.
Tickets are still available only at DonaldJTrump.com.
You can watch President Donald Trump’s speech Monday night on WLOX ABC and on WLOX Digital platforms.
