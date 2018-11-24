Southern Miss bowl eligible after 39-7 victory over UTEP

EL PASO, TX (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles captured its sixth victory of the season Saturday after a 39-7 victory over UTEP at Sun Bowl Stadium to become bowl eligible.
The Golden Eagles' defense forced 4 turnovers, one of them being a pick 6 by Rachuan Mitchell in the 1st quarter, giving the Golden Eagles their first touchdown of the game. Ky’el Hemby had two interceptions.
Freshman running back Trivenskey Mosley had 107 yards, and a 24-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter, making it his first career touchdown as a Golden Eagle. Freshman running back Steven Anderson finished the game with two touchdowns and 92 rushing yards on 19 carries. Sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham was 14-of-20 for 92 passing yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to De’Michael Harris.
UTEP’s first touchdown came in the 4th quarter with 7 seconds left in the game.
The Golden Eagles finish the season with a record of 6-5, 5-3 in Conference USA., and the Miners finish the season 1-11, 1-7 in Conference USA.
