Southern Miss bowl eligible after 39-7 victory over UTEP

Freshman running back Trivenskey Mosley had 107 yards, and a 24-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter, making it his first career touchdown as a Golden Eagle. Freshman running back Steven Anderson finished the game with two touchdowns and 92 rushing yards on 19 carries. Sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham was 14-of-20 for 92 passing yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to De’Michael Harris.