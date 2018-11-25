Smoke detectors save pregnant woman in Harrison County fire

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Smoke detectors are being credited for saving a pregnant woman during an early morning fire on Allen Drive in Harrison County Sunday.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the woman, who was asleep, was awoken by the smoke detectors shortly before 3 a.m. to find her trailer full of smoke and fire outside on a porch area.
The early warning from the detectors allowed her enough time to escape the fire before it grew and cut off her escape route out of the trailer.
“This is a perfect example why every home and apartment should have working smoke detectors. In this case, a mother and her unborn child are alive this morning because of the early warning of the smoke detector” Fire Marshal, Pat Sullivan said.
Sullivan confirms she was the only one home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters from the Harrison County Fire Service, Woolmarket and Saucier Fire Department, Biloxi Fire Department and CRTC firefighters from the Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport responded to fight the fire.
A family dog was rescued by firefighters, given oxygen on the scene by fire crews, and taken to an emergency vet center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
One firefighter received minor injuries during the fire.
The home suffered major fire, heat, and smoke damage. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
All photos are from Pat Sullivan.
