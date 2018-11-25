Police respond to shooting death in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirmed units responded to a shooting death in Moss Point Sunday morning near McCall and Frederick Street.
A witness told WLOX she drove by the scene and saw a deceased body laying on the ground. Chief Ashley said it is not being labeled as a homicide yet and could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
A WLOX reporter is on the way to the scene.
This is an active investigation. We will continue to provide updates as new details emerge.
