Police respond to shooting death in Moss Point
By Annie Johnson | November 25, 2018 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 12:00 PM

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirmed units responded to a shooting death in Moss Point Sunday morning near McCall and Frederick Street.

A witness told WLOX she drove by the scene and saw a deceased body laying on the ground. Chief Ashley said it is not being labeled as a homicide yet and could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A WLOX reporter is on the way to the scene.

This is an active investigation. We will continue to provide updates as new details emerge.

