Police pursuit ends in four-vehicle accident in Wiggins

HARRISON/STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Just before 6 a.m. Gulfport police issued a “Be On the Look Out” for a male suspect believed to have been involved in 2 armed robberies. The suspect was believed to have been driving a stolen vehicle.
Lt. Freeman with the Wiggins Police Department says the vehicle was spotted and pursued in Stone County by a Stone County Sheriff’s unit. The suspect then continued driving at “a high rate of speed in a reckless manner” into Wiggins. A police unit with the Wiggins Police Department joined the pursuit, according to Lt. Freeman.
Lt. Freeman confirms the male suspect’s vehicle then crashed into an innocent driver’s vehicle ending the pursuit.
The Wiggins police vehicle then side-swiped the Stone County’s vehicle before crashing into the suspect’s vehicle due to the foggy weather conditions, according to Lt. Freeman.
The innocent driver appeared to receive the most injuries, and the police officer received minor injuries.
The crash happened on Hwy 49.
Four vehicles were involved in the wreck: the vehicle driven by the suspect, the innocent driver’s vehicle, the Wiggins police unit, and the Stone County unit.
