Multiple accidents on I-110 bridge causes heavy traffic delays

BILOXI/D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Multiple accidents on the I-110 bridge near Rodriguez Street in Biloxi and D’Iberville has traffic backed up.
Major Deback with the Biloxi Police Department says one of the wrecks happened south of the draw, and the second accident happened just north of the draw.
Deback says the accident south of the draw involved one vehicle that hit the wall of the bridge. There were only minor injuries reported and the driver was transported to the hospital.
Witnesses tell WLOX the second accident involved 4 vehicles, but we’re still working to confirm details with that accident..
The area is heavily backed up. lease avoid the area, if possible.
